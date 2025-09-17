Community Foundation of Broward Reveals 27 WLW Catalyst Grant Recipients Championing Art and Culture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Community Foundation of Broward has announced the recipients of the WLW Catalyst Grants. New concerts, theatrical performances, exhibitions, youth programs and much more are coming to Broward County, with the support of 27 special grants to champion art and cultural organizations, made possible by Wayne and Lucretia Weiner's Donor-Advised Fund at the Community Foundation .

These new grants create transformative impact by enabling arts and cultural organizations to strengthen existing programs, implement bold new initiatives, increase reach and enhance organizational capabilities.

In April, Wayne and Lucretia Weiner partnered with the Community Foundation to launch the WLW Catalyst Grants. More than 100 local nonprofits submitted letters of intent to be considered for the WLW Catalyst Grants, which provide up to $200,000 over two years to each grant recipient. This summer, with support from the Community Foundation's expert team, the WLW Catalyst Grants were awarded to 27 dynamic organizations that will use the support to elevate art and culture in Broward.

Highlights include the Stranahan House using the WLW Catalyst Grant to expand its reach online by creating a realistic Stranahan House within the Metaverse that enables more people to learn about and experience this historic attraction. The Slow Burn Theatre Company plans to use its grant to bolster costume and set production, launch a costume and prop rental service that generates income to support its mission and incorporate a training program focused on technical theatre and backstage trades that leads to new careers. Mad Arts will expand its hands-on art and technology training program for students and young adults in underserved communities, while also providing more support for emerging South Florida artists.

“We are grateful to the Community Foundation for introducing us to organizations unfamiliar to us. We were delighted to discover new opportunities to enliven our community and to enable more people to experience art and culture in Broward,” Wayne and Lucretia said. “We're excited to see the transformative impact of the WLW Catalyst Grants in the coming years.”

The 27 WLW Catalyst Grant recipients include:

African American Research Library and Cultural Center

Art Prevails Project

Black Violin Foundation

BLINC

Brazilian Voices

Brévo Theatre

Broward Art Guild

Broward Performing Arts Foundation

Business for the Arts Broward

Developing Dreams Foundation

Exceptional Theater Company

Florida Atlantic University

History Fort Lauderdale

Gold Coast Jazz Society

Hued Songs

Las Olas Capital Arts

Mad Arts

Master Chorale of South Florida

Museum of Discovery and Science

New Canon Chamber Collective

New City Players

Ocean Rescue Alliance International

Pompano Beach Hive Theater

The Pride Center at Equality Park

Seraphic Fire

Slow Burn Theatre

Stranahan House

The WLW Catalyst Grants are an extension of the Community Foundation's longtime commitment to art and culture, which is one of its six leadership and grantmaking focus areas. The Community Foundation of Broward's support expands, elevates and sustains the arts community and increases exposure to unique historical and cultural experiences for all residents. In 2024, the Foundation provided nearly $4 million in grants for art and culture in Broward, thanks to partnerships with philanthropists who create charitable funds at the Community Foundation to support the arts.

“Supporting and championing art and culture is vital to the growth of a vibrant and thriving community,” said Community Foundation of Broward President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. “The WLW Catalyst Grants are a powerful example of how the Community Foundation partners with philanthropists to support their charitable passions, so together we can transform and uplift the community we love for many generations to come.”

Creating a charitable fund at the Community Foundation of Broward fuels support for the causes and organizations that matter most to the donor. The Foundation's expert team helps the fund grow through careful investment and ensures that grants from the fund are used as intended, and handle the financial management duties so the funder can focus on the joy of giving.

The Community Foundation of Broward shepherds more than 590 charitable funds. In more than 40 years, it has provided $215 million in support of student achievement, the arts, career readiness, seniors in need, HIV/AIDs prevention, equity and social justice, environmental resilience, health care, mental health, affordable housing, disaster relief, nonprofit empowerment and much more.

For more information about the Community Foundation of Broward, please visit https://www.cfbroward.org/.