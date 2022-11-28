Central Florida Community Arts Presents A Trio Of Holiday Events

Central Florida Community Arts will ring in the holiday season with three exciting Christmas shows. Members from multiple CFCArts programs will bring to life different fun-filled shows throughout December, including the organization's annual extravaganza Winter Wonderland, the jazz performance A Big Band Christmas, and a youth performance of Elf the Musical.

Kick-starting the holidays is the Big Band, which will have 40 members presenting a night full of everyone's favorite holiday tunes with A Big Band Christmas. The show will be performed at Lake Buena Vista High School on December 2 at 8 p.m. and December 3 at 6 p.m.

The fun won't stop there. The CFCArts Community Choir will carry patrons away on a snow-filled adventure with Winter Wonderland. More than 200 singers will be on stage, along with more than 40 members of our Symphony Orchestra. This performance will feature snow-themed favorites such as "Let It Snow," "Winter Wonderland," "Frosty the Snowman," and many more. The two-act concert will also tell the traditional Nativity story as well as include favorite songs from movies and television specials from this time of year.

"For 12 years, the Central Florida Community Arts choir and members of our symphony orchestra have presented our annual holiday extravaganza," said Brandon Fender, who is the director of choral programs at CFCArts and the conductor of Winter Wonderland. "Thousands of artists, performers, singers, and instrumentalists have graced this very stage, making this concert truly a spectacle - one that draws crowds and patrons back year after year."

Fender is excited to bring this year's beautiful show to Central Florida and reflects on the hard work the Community Choir has put into this production.

"Winter Wonderland is a culmination of hundreds of hours of time, rehearsal, and dedication," he said. "It is a celebration of this time of the year and a reminder of the magic the holiday season brings us. We celebrate in the fun, laughter, joy, and hope of the songs and stories we continue to tell. We hope audience members leave refreshed, renewed, and filled with some extra holiday spirit!"

Winter Wonderland will be performed at Northland Church on December 15-16 at 7:30 p.m., and the creative team has several production surprises in store.

To wrap up the year, CFCArts' Youth Theatre Programs will present the Christmas show Elf the Musical, where audiences can adventure from the North Pole to New York City with Buddy the Elf. Families who have watched the 2003 New Line Cinema movie Elf as part of their holiday traditions will be delighted by this musical adaptation of the film by David Berenbaum.

The story is about Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity - and to help the people of New York rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

The Youth Theatre is excited to present this modern-day holiday classic on December 16 at 7 p.m. and December 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Trinity Preparatory School.

With tickets to all three performances starting at only $10, CFCArts continues to live out its mission of making the arts affordable and accessible. The Central Florida community will be able to join friends and family to sing along with the snow-filled extravaganza of Winter Wonderland, jive with the swinging beats of A Big Band Christmas, or even find their inner elf in Elf The Musical. CFCArts is excited to present these incredible holiday shows with the goal of spreading holiday cheer.

ON SALE NOW



A Big Band Christmas

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and we invite you to kick-start your holiday season with the biggest, baddest Big Band in town! The 40-piece CFCArts Big Band is going to ring in the Christmas season with a night full of your favorite holiday tunes. Packed full of all of the Christmas music you love, performed in classic Big Band style, we know you'll love rockin' around with us at A Big Band Christmas!



Date: December 2, 2022, at 8 p.m.; December 3, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Location: Lake Buena Vista High School

Tickets: Starting at $10

Tickets available online at CFCArts.com/BBXmas

Winter Wonderland

This December, step into a snow-filled, holiday festival as the Central Florida Community Choir presents its annual holiday extravaganza, Winter Wonderland! This year's concert will feature holiday favorites specific to the cold and snow-filled fun of the season including "Winter Wonderland," "Let It Snow," "White Christmas," "Frosty the Snowman," and more! Also featured in this two-act concert will be the traditional telling of the Nativity story, as well as favorite tunes from Christmas and holiday movies and television specials from this time of year!



Date: December 15-16, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Northland Church

Tickets: Starting at $10

Tickets available online at CFCArts.com/Wonderland

Elf the Musical

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, based on the New Line Cinema film by David Berenbaum



Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.



Date: December 16, 2022, at 7 p.m.; December 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Location: Trinity Preparatory School

Tickets: Starting at $10

Tickets available online at CFCArts.com/Elf