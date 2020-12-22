Central Florida Community Arts' Adaptation Of THE GRINCH Now Available Online

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) announced today that the award-winning UpBeat! program's holiday show is available for free viewing. The original adaptation of Dr. Seuss The Grinch is posted online at the CFCArts YouTube channel: UpBeat's The Grinch!.

The UpBeat! Musical Theater Troupe is a unique virtual theater experience for teens and adults with varying abilities including Down syndrome, autism, and ADHD. Performers share their talents through acting, dance, and song in a virtually-filmed production using the Zoom platform. In October 2020 UpBeat! received the Hamilton Award for Arts & Innovation from the National Organization for Arts & Health.

Registration is now open for the spring production: UpBeat! Present's Beauty & the Beast. Interested participants will attend a brief one-on-one virtual meeting with the director to assess communication style, rehearsal/script preferences, and best placement. The script will then be developed and tailored to the participants. Individuals with varying abilities will then share their talents through acting, dance, and song in a virtually filmed production of the original adaptation of Beauty & the Beast.

UpBeat! Spring Information:

Virtual Rehearsals: Tuesdays and/or Thursdays from 6:30-7:30pm. (Schedule based on role and performer availability)

Virtual Platform: Zoom

Rehearsal Time Frame: March 4 - May 13th Thursdays (Spring Break off)

Filming: Students will be filmed individually by appointment via Zoom May 14th - May 27th.

Premiere: Beauty & the Beast will premiere via Zoom party and launch immediately on YouTube June 18, 2020.

Tuition: $125 for Season (registration closes on February 18th)

The virtual program for the 2021 Upbeat! Theatre Troupe is open beyond Central Florida to residents of the United States. Interested teens and adults may contact youth@cfcarts.com or call 407-937-1800 ext.719 or visit CFCArts.com/UpBeat.