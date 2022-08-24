Cece Teneal Celebrates 20th Anniversary With World-class Concert

Cece Teneal's ICONS celebrates 20 years of arts and entertainment of Central Florida's homegrown and internationally known blues-centric soprano, Cece Teneal. Featuring the Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) Symphony Orchestra and Community Choir, ICONS is a celebration to recognize ICONS, who are pioneers for the preservation and advancement of performing arts in Central Florida.

ICONS will bring together world-class singers, dynamic musicians, and provide a space for Inspiring and Celebrating Orlando's Notable Servants of the performing arts community. Attendees reminisce on the good times of 20 years of entertainment by Cece Teneal and Soul Kamotion, and their souls will be fed with the sounds of R&B, blues, jazz, and soul tunes that have helped to shape the arts and entertainment culture in Central Florida. Event proceeds will benefit Central Florida Community Arts.

In classic CeCe Teneal fashion, the show will feature multiple acts, community leaders, and special honors, recognizing some of Orlando's most beloved arts heroes and heroines. Honorees include:

Lavon Bracy Davis - Sr. Director of Community Programs, Dr. Phillips Center

JoJo O'Neal - Radio Personality, Star 94.5fm

Justin Williams - General Manager, Grande Bohemian Hotel

Terry Olson - Director of Arts & Cultural Affairs, Orange County Government

Cole NeSmith - Chief Creative Officer & Founder, The Memoir Agency

Angelica Sanchez - Founder, Showcase Friday & Pulse Survivor

Esu Ma'at - Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer - Orlando Magic

Andrea Green - Choral Director - Jones High School, Orange County Public Schools

Grant Preisser - Artistic Director, Opera Orlando

Marcia Hope-Goodwin - Community Affairs Director - Office of Mayor Buddy Dyer, City of Orlando

"This concert is a dream. The arts in Orlando have always been at the center of my heart, and it is such a privilege to celebrate my musical legacy with those that helped me create it. The cherry on top is having the opportunity to honor 10 community ICONS that have created opportunities to preserve diverse arts programming here in our city!"This night is sure to be filled with love, laughter, good music, and soul. Special thanks to our sponsors: Orlando Regional Realtors Association, Experience Kissimmee, Simmons, Finney, & Winfield, Attorneys At Law, The Crab Stop - Sebastian, and True Health. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192932®id=78&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drphillipscenter.org%2Fevents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and start at $40; proceeds will benefit Central Florida Community Arts.