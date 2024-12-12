Cast Set For PIPPIN at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next month, Significant Productions will present PIPPIN as the third production of the 2024/2025 Season at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol. Performances run January 21 - March 1, 2025.

This dark-comedy tells the story of King Charlemagne's son, Pippin, as he embarks on a quest to find his true identity and purpose. This magical musical features an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz. Follow Pippin on his journey to be extraordinary and find his "Corner of the Sky." Along the way he seeks the "Glory" of the battlefield, the "Morning Glow" from the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power. His enthralling odyssey explores the realms of good and evil, reality and fantasy.

AIDAN LEVINSON (Pippin) Aidan is thrilled to join this production of Pippin at The Studio Theatre. After graduating from Elon University in 2023 with a BFA in Acting and a BA in Music in the Liberal Arts, Aidan now resides in Massachusetts and performs regionally. Recent theatrical credits include: A Christmas Carol (The Hanover Theatre), Spongebob the Musical (Wheelock Family Theatre), Madagascar: A Musical Adventure (North Shore Music Theatre), Fiddler on the Roof (Monument Arts & Cultural Center), Bluey x CAMP (CAMP Burlington), Amélie (Stonehill Theatre Company). Select Film credits include: "Summer Interlude" and "Sonnet IV." Aidan would like to thank the entire cast & creative time for this wonderful production and hopes you enjoy the show. IG: @aidan_levinson

Michelle Alves* (Leading Player) Making her debut at The Studio Theatre and born and raised in Puerto Rico. Broadway: On Your Feet! Broadway National Tour: West Side Story (Anita), On Your Feet!, Motown (Claudette, Teena Marie, Landlady). Regional: Chicago (Velma), The Sound of Music (Elsa), In the Heights (Daniela), Mamma Mia (Tanya), Hair (Dionne),Hairspray (Lil' Inez, Dynamite), Evita, Carmen, RENT, Godspell, Nine, Philadelphia Philharmonic. Awards: LA Broadway World Best Featured Actress Tour Company winner (Anita-2013). IRNE Award Best supporting actress winner (Anita-2017). Film: Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, Feel the Noise. Performances: Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee, Black Eyed Peas, Luis Fonsi, Pitbull. Endless love & gratitude to my familia y hermana del alma. @chelamarie82 www.michellemalves.com

The complete cast includes: Tamarin Ythier (Berthe), Samm Carroll (Catherine), Whitney Morse* (Fastrada), Kevin Kelly* (Charlemagne (King Charles), Radames Medina Melendez (Lewis/Player), Ciara Hickey (Theo/Player), Kareem Mack (Player), Aryelle Edmonds (Player/Dance Captain), Emily Song Tyler (Player), Maddie Gilbert (Player), Zuly Cabrera (Swing - Catherine/Fastrada), Chris Graham (Swing - Lewis/Pippin/Player 3), Billie Thatcher (U/S - Berthe), Tim Casey (U/S - Charlemagne (King Charles), Via Marie (Swing - Leading Player/Players 1 & 2), Kylee L Brown (Swing - Theo/Players 4 -6).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken and Artistic Director Whitney Morse; Associate Artistic Director/Choreographer, Angel Creeks; Director of Operations, Jon Cronin; Director of People, Projects and Culture, Leslie Becker; Director, Nathaniel Niemi; Music Director, Sean Allen Pollock; Music Supervisor/ Company Manager, Ryan Loeckel; Literary and Casting Associate, Jordan Gregson; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Resident Scenic/Props/Set Designer, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Designer/Costume Shop Supervisor, Cory Garrett; Sound Designer/Sound Supervisor/Sound Engineer, Kimber King; Sound Engineer, Roel Cavazos; Lighting Designer/Lighting Supervisor, Collin Hall; Assistant Costume Designer/Costume Shop Supervisor, Cory Garrett; Assistant Technical Director, Alison Madison; Production Manager, Mark Kirschenbaum; Resident Production Stage Manager/Deck Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Resident Stage Manager/Swing Stage Manager, Zach Mlekush; Resident Stage Manager/Stage Manager, Jess Mahoney; Dresser/Backstage Assistant, Delicia Bent; Stitcher, Sumalee Eaton; Lighting Technician, Dio Raquel Jr; Carpenters Verna McIntyre and Antonio Campagna; Marketing Director, Monica Berdecio; Marketing & Media Coordinator, Jessica Nix, Marketing Account Manager, Erika Kathryn; Graphic Designer, Krissi Kugler; House Manager, Alec Speers; and Assistant House Managers, Savannah Wagner, and Tina Carroll. The Musicians consist of: Musical Director/Keys 1, Sean Allen Pollock; Trumpet, Adam Zapf; Drums/Percussion, Rich Roeske; Bass, Jazmine Whipple; Keys 2, Justin Adams; Guitar, Johnny Quinn; Violin/Viola, Ryan Loeckel; and Keys 2 Sub, Angie Rose.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers, appearing under a special agreement with Actors' Equity Association.

