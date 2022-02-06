BWW Review: DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER at Osceola Arts

Headlines are getting more concerning by the day and the world continues to stay on high alert due to the global pandemic - what can one do to escape? Well, I always say laughter is the best medicine, so taking in Osceola Arts' latest production - Marc Camoletti and Robin Hawdon's hilarious farce, DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - was just what I needed to forget my woes and try and keep up with the fast-paced marital treachery and hilarious mix-ups happening on stage in Kissimmee.

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER is technically a French farce (Marc Camoletti's original) that was adapted by Robin Hawdon for London's West End, premiering in 1991 and running for six years. It has since seen life in a number of productions including on Broadway in 2012. The play starts out of the gate at full speed, introducing the audience to the French country home of Bernard (Andrew Hakimipour) and Jacqueline (Aspen Thompson) as Jacqueline prepares to head out for a weekend visit with her mother. She soon learns that Bernard's best friend, Robert (Ricky Rodriguez-Rios) is coming to stay which causes her to change her plans, seeing as she is having an affair with Robert and wants to chance to spend the weekend with him. This puts a wrench in Bernard's plans as he has also invited his mistress, Suzanne (Sarah Beth Ganey), called Suzy, and arranged for a chef, Suzette (Nat Musgrove) - also called Suzy, to come cook for them during their little rendezvous. One Suzy is mistaken for the other and that starts the whole evening down a path of mistaken identities, panicked partners, and confused guests. I won't spoil the ending, but let's just say many secrets are revealed, souffles ruined, and lots of hearty laughs earned as the characters on stage try to salvage their relationships during this ill-fated dinner party.

The cast of Osceola Arts' DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER are all up for the challenge that Marc Camoletti and Robin Hawdon's fast-paced script presents. They do a fine job conveying the confusion, frustration, and silly banter that it quite typical for farces like this one. Particularly strong are the performances from Aspen Thompson as the scheming wife, Jacqueline, Sarah Beth Ganey as the model/actress/mistress Suzanne, and Nat Musgrove as the confused, but up for the charade cook, Suzette. Andrew Hakimipour and Ricky Rodriguez-Rios' physical comedy is also quite funny and garners many laughs throughout the evening.

Joy Belding's direction of DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER is fast-paced and keeps the cast (and the audience) on their toes throughout. The energy stays high, and Ms. Belding ensures that the action never lulls. Waylon Lemasters' scenic design captures the essence of a French country manor in the 1990's down to the set decoration (Lemasters also serves as Lighting and Sound designer). And speaking of the 1990's, Sumalee Eaton's costumes are pitch perfect for the time period.

Overall, Osceola Arts' production of DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER was a rollicking good time (the production has since closed) filled with all the expected tropes of the standard French/British farce. If you have the chance to take in a future production of the play, I highly recommend it. I also recommend checking out Osceola Arts' next production, the Jason Robert Brown musical THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY which opens on March 11th.

Up next at Osceola Arts - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY which runs March 11th to March 27th. Tickets start at only $28, with Senior, students, and group rates available. Performances are at 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays. For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

All Photos provided by Osceola Arts and feature the cast of DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER.