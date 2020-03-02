BRUCE IN THE USA Just Announced at King Center

Much more than just another tribute... Bruce In The USA is a high-energy, note-perfect, and visually accurate musical experience of a Bruce Springsteen & The E St. Band show.

Matt Ryan, from the World Famous "Legends In Concert" cast, began playing the Springsteen character in 2000, in Legends "full scale" Las Vegas show. The great success in the famous Las Vegas show brought him to performances across the world, eventually evolving his character into the Bruce In The USA show.

The Bruce In The USA Band consists of seasoned world class professional musicians. The show has hosted musicians from such acts/bands as Queen/Paul Rogers, Meatloaf, Blue Oyster Cult, Hall and Oats, Joe Cocker, The Ojays, Aretha Franklin, David Cassidy, The Temptations, Slash... and so many more. This high end, powerhouse, band has taken this genre of performance art to a whole new level, making it the World's #1 Tribute to the E Street Band's musical legacy.

Bruce In The USA has been met with critical acclaim, from the Stone Pony, large theaters, and Performance Art Centers across the country, as well as corporate events spanning across the globe for over a decade. Sell-out crowds are on their feet from the first song to the last.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting kingcenter.com or by calling the King Center Ticket Office at 321.242.2219. Ticket office hours are Monday - Friday, Noon - 6pm & Sat, Noon - 4pm.





