BLIPPI THE MUSICAL Announced At King Center

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment has announced additional performances of Blippi The Musical on tour across North America, with a date at the King Center in Melbourne on Sunday, May 29 at 3 PM. Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children's character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.

Tickets for Blippi The Musical go on sale Friday, March 25 with presales beginning March 23. For tickets and additional information, visit KingCenter.com or call the King Center Ticket Office at 321-242-2219, open Monday - Friday, Noon - 6 PM.

"There's a very clear demand and excitement for Blippi The Musical, as tickets to 2022 performances are selling out," says Stephen Shaw (the tour's producer and co-president of Round Room Live). "We're delighted to be able to bring this thrilling show to additional audiences across the country, while prioritizing safety with venue and health officials in every city."

"We are always looking for more ways to bring Blippi to fans - and the live shows are an especially exciting way for families to see the character they love in person," says Katelynn Heil (General Manager of the Blippi franchise). "After a sold-out run, we are excited to partner with Round Room Live again on the live show

experience, which promises to bring the Blippi show to life through song and dance for families across the country."

Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children across the world have quickly taken to Blippi's charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. In the live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one of a kind show.

Blippi takes kids on the ultimate play date through field trips and adventures. Always curious, Blippi encourages learning through playing, doing and exploring. He's taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become a global sensation with over 37 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month. Blippi is also available on some of the largest premium streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle.

In November 2020, Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment released the Blippi The Musical Cast Recording for download and streaming on all major music streaming platforms. The original North American Tour Cast Recording features 13 family-friendly songs from the live show. Fans can download or stream the cast recording using this link: https://moonbug.lnk.to/BLive.

Blippi is a character created by Stevin John. For Blippi The Musical, the character will be played by professional stage performers selected by Stevin John.

Fans can visit blippithemusical.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind photo experience packages. Follow Blippi The Musical social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.