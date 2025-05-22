Artists In Residence Celebrate Their Creative Spirit In A FINAL EXHIBITION For The Season Inbox

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's time for the grand finale of the 2024-2025 Old Town Untapped season in Pompano Beach on Friday, June 6th.

With the third year of Bailey Contemporary Arts Center's Artists in Residence (AiR) program coming to a successful and scintillating close, Pompano Beach Arts will exhibit the artworks created by the AiRs during their residencies in a group showcase entitled Final Exhibition.

Meet the AiRs on the night of the City of Pompano's hottest arts and music festival, Old Town Untapped, and view their marvelous creations. The fun continues with live music, local DJ, gallery exhibitions, local art vendors, and food trucks. Old Town Untapped takes place 6 - 10 pm and is FREE for all ages to attend. Learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

Live Music: The Shane Duncan Band

S.D.B. is a high energy variety party band based out of South Florida. With an extensive playlist from genres such as Top 40, Dance, Disco, Pop, Rock, Country and a little Latin the dance floor is always packed. With this unique blend of top musicians and power house vocalists combined with over 25 years of performing experience, SDB is guaranteed to get you up and moving. The band is a one stop shop that can provide a full state of the art sound and LED stage lighting system. The band performs all songs live with NO backing tracks or studio tricks!



BaCA AiR FINAL Group Exhibition

From October to June, the historic Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA) pulsates with creative energy thanks to its electrifying Artists in Residence (AiR) Program. Now, as we reach the culmination of this semester, the artists have created their group exhibition, which will showcase a creative tapestry of creative forces. Final Exhibition will debut at Old Town Untapped and will run through June 30th.

This year's class includes Alyssa Book; Angelica Clyman; Constance Ivana, Florencia Clement de Grandprey; Lauren Georgia; Mark Viau; Nino Liguori aka ALIGUORI; and Symphonii Smith-Kennedy.



Over the past eight months, they've honed their craft, collaborated, and ignited a spark within the South Florida arts community. During the past year, each artist was highlighted as an Artist of the Month, and was provided with their own exhibition/presentation and opportunities to interact with art lovers through workshops, performances, and classes. In addition, the artists have also benefited from an array of marketing and business skills workshops to enhance their career paths.



As part of the City's commitment to enhancing Pompano Beach Arts as a cultural incubator, this is the second AiR class that participated in Jazz Fest Pompano Beach with renowned jazz musicians, including Joshua Redman and Gabrielle Cavassa, Judith Hill, Randy Brecker, and Jazz Funk Soul. AiRs exhibited their artwork while participants explored perception and reinvention of their physical selves as they appear to transform, replicate and distort in mirrors created through the Sparkle Fun House, an immersive art exhibit by 2025 AiR Lauren Georgia.



This year's AiRs also received some prestigious accolades. Alyssa Book, Constance Ivana, Florencia Clement de Grandprey, and Lauren Georgia each received a Broward Cultural Division Artists Support Grant; while Angelica Clyman received a South Florida Cultural Consortium Grant, one of the largest regional, government-sponsored artists' grants programs in the United States.

