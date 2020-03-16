Andy Matchett to Present NO DAYS OFF, A Live Stream Telethon For Working Orlando Performers

In partnership with local video production powerhouse Blackburst Entertainment, Orlando-Based Musician, Playwright, Actor and Director Andy Matchett is coordinating a web-based, live-streaming variety show featuring a myriad of out-of-work professional performers from all over the Central Florida area.

Andy is best known for his work with acclaimed indie rock party band Andy Matchett and the Minks, award-winning Fringe favorites Key Of E and Janis Joplin: LIttle Girl Blue, as well as his most recent project, vintage-inspired theatrical tribute band, Johnny Wild and the Delights. Having resided in Orlando for the better part of 30 years, he feels a deep connection to the creative arts in Orlando and wants to do everything in his power to help the artists and performers that are the life-blood of this community. At the same time, the goal is to keep this special event light-hearted and full of life. "I want this to feel like the old-school Jerry Lewis telethons. A lot of movement, action, music and comedy. All with a great cause behind it. Thanks to our fantastic production team, we'll have a very professional look and approach but we're going to keep it loose at the same time. We're going to be featuring all different types of performances and special guests, you won't know what to expect from minute to minute.", Matchett says.

The motivation for this telethon goes deeper than just the recent developments with Covid-19. "The visual and performing arts are central to all aspects of life in our society, and are undervalued to the extreme.", Matchett continues, "While this work is therapeutic to us, a vital part of our DNA, it is by no means purely recreational. The outside world may think it's all fun and games, but we on the inside know better. Countless hours and expenses go into honing our craft, and in the end, if we've done our job right, it looks as though we are having the time of our lives. This is our chance to show the world the kind of blistering work ethic most of us maintain and just how much we mean to this community."

Audiences will be able to tune in live via Johnny Wild and the Delights' YouTube channel on March 21st, 2020 but the presentation will remain up in its entirety from that point on. While the 6-hour performance will be made available to a global audience for free, viewers will have many different options to donate to the performers. No Days Off! will sponsor a virtual tip jar via YouTube which will then be split up among the performers and crew. All performers will have links posted on-screen to personal donation sites like Venmo, PayPal and Cash App for their own individual tips as well as website information and online stores where music and merchandise can be purchased. "We are looking for fair compensation for our work, not charity." says Matchett. "Bailouts are for Wall Street."

Blackburst Entertainment will host, film and co-produce the show at its studio space, near the intersection of Mills and 50, right in the creative heart of the city. Walter Lowe, the driving force behind Blackburst, has been Emmy nominated for his work on "Ready, Set, Renovate!" and boasts a client list including Embry-Riddle, FLIR, NASCAR, NBC Universal, Fox Sports, US Department of Veterans Affairs, PBS News Hour and Saturday Night Live. He has also produced content for countless Orlando creative projects including partnerships with Matchett's award-winning Fringe shows Key Of E, Janis Joplin: Little Girl Blue as well as Dark Side of Saturn productions Space and Future Legend. Walter and Andy have also teamed up on video work for Matchett's current project Johnny Wild and the Delights.

Also serving as co-producer is Roger Docking, a local legend in music, arts and video production. He has spent over 20 years in the industry producing award-winning content with local notables WFTV Channel 9, Edge Factory and his own production company, The Docking Group. In addition to his work in video production, Roger is also an accomplished musician, lending his lead guitar talents to countless projects over the years including Orlando indie bands The Brisket Brothers and Andy Matchett and the Minks.

Holly Bryant, an Orlando-based dancer, singer, performer and graphic designer, has been instrumental in the process, designing the logo, setting up the website, managing stage logistics and coming up with the name for the project. "The hashtag No Days Off has become a rallying cry for people in the entertainment industry. We've all heard the old saying, 'If you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life.' Its time to re-phrase that. Entertainers have to work twice as hard just to overcome the stigma that what we do is just glorified play-time. If there's anything we learn from this challenging time period, it's that all jobs in design and entertainment should be valued accordingly."

DETAILS:

WHAT: No Days Off! Orlando - A Live-Streaming Telethon Showcasing Performers in Central Florida

WHEN: March 21st, 2020, 6pm-12am

COST: Free to the public. Tipping and purchasing goods from artist websites are highly encouraged!

VENUE: Streaming on Johnny Wild and the Delights YouTube Channel. Filming Live at Blackburst Entertainment Studios, Mills 50 District.

MORE INFO: NoDaysOffOrlando.com, Instagram and Facebook: @NoDaysOffOrlando





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You