A HAITIAN ARTIST'S REMINISCENCE to Open at The Ali Cultural Center in the City of Pompano Beach

Experience the vibrancy of Haitian culture through Haitian-American artist Sophia Lacroix's hyper-realistic paintings and intimate portraits in this rare and authentic perspective, "Roots and Realism: A Haitian Artist's Reminiscence." This solo exhibition will be hosted by The Ali Cultural Center in the City of Pompano Beach in honor of Haitian Heritage Month. The exhibition opens on Friday, April 18, 2025 at Ali Cultural Center, 353 Dr M.L.K. Jr. Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, from 6 - 9 pm and will include an Artist's Talk. The Exhibition will run through June 21, 2025. RSVP.



This compelling collection offers a nostalgic and visually-rich exploration, drawing from Lacroix's personal experiences growing up in Haiti during the 1970s and early 1980s. Lacroix's work offers a first-hand portrayal, capturing details and emotions that celebrates traditions; while her technical mastery in realism—seen in her strikingly detailed market scenes and soulful charcoal drawings—makes the everyday moments of Haitian life feel tangible and alive. Through vibrant depictions of merchants, families, and cuisine, she transports viewers to the heart of Haiti, evoking nostalgia, warmth, and resilience in an era that many may not have seen or ever experienced.



The level of realism in her paintings makes each piece immersive, inviting visitors to connect with the stories and emotions behind them. Attendees to this exhibition will also be treated to an accessibility to these iconic works through Limited Edition giclée prints that will be available in order to ensure that people can take home a piece of this cultural history.



Particularly perfect for art lovers and collectors, the exhibition also engages those seeking inspiration, by providing a stunning display of artistic excellence with deep cultural roots. Lacroix has earned numerous awards and published in various books and magazines. The artist has created and sold hundreds of oil paintings and charcoal drawings in a nearly 30-year art career, including a 6-foot by 9-foot mural commissioned in 2008 by the City of Miami and on permanent display on the southeast wall of the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami. Sophia is one of five artists selected in 2021 by the City of North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency U-Wrap NoMi Art in Public Places Initiative through which utility boxes throughout the city will be transformed into beautiful works of art by being vinyl wrapped with designs created by the artists.



In a world where many stories go untold, "Roots and Realism" is a powerful tribute to Haiti's beauty, resilience, and soul, making it a must-see exhibition for anyone who values art, heritage, and human connection.

