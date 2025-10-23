TheaterworksUSA’s DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL To Play The Lied Center Arts In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dog Man: The Musical, based on the worldwide bestselling book series by Dav Pilkey, will make its Lincoln premiere at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, November 9 at 4:00 PM.

Produced by TheaterWorksUSA, the musical brings to life the story of an unlikely hero with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman who’s doing his best to be a good boy while fighting crime and saving the city.

“Dog Man: The Musical surpasses my highest expectations. It is the perfect mash-up of memorable music, humor, and love,” said Dav Pilkey, creator of Dog Man, Captain Underpants, and Cat Kid Comic Club.

About the Show

In this hilarious and heartfelt adventure, Dog Man faces off against Flippy the cyborg fish and the villainous Petey the Cat—who’s even cloned himself to exact revenge. Meanwhile, best friends George and Harold race to finish their show before lunchtime.

Originally premiering Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2019, Dog Man: The Musical returned to New York’s New World Stages in 2023 following an acclaimed run.

Creative Team

Dog Man: The Musical features book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila, music by Brad Alexander, and original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman. The design team includes Timothy R. Mackabee for scenic design (The Elephant Man, Guards at the Taj), Heidi Leigh Hanson for costume design (The Addams Family Musical), David Lander for lighting design (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), and Emma Wilk for sound design. Lloyd Kikoler provides orchestrations. The production is presented by TheaterWorksUSA.

Tickets available now at DogManTheMusical.com and through the Lied Center for Performing Arts box office.