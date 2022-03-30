The String Beans Will Celebrate a New Album With a Free Concert at the Lied

The String Beans have entertained kids & families for 18 years, releasing more than a dozen albums of fun, original songs, including "Right Here in Nebraska." Each String Beans performance is hilarious, inclusive, and spontaneous, proven to get audiences dancing and singing along with a wide variety of "music you'll never outgrow!"

On April 12, 2022 at 7:00pm, the String Beans will celebrate the release of their brand new album "Let's Play All Day!" with a FREE performance on the Lied Center stage as part of the Lied Live free concert series.

This concert is free to attend in-person or via live webcast! Tickets are available at liedcenter.org.

Audiences are also invited to come early for FamFest! Doors open at 5:30pm for FREE games, crafts, & activities, plus FREE treats from Runza, Pepsi, and The Cookie Company!

From pop and country to rap and rock n' roll, these goofy guys perform a wide variety of original, family-friendly songs about all the things kids love: animals, cartoons, food, science, sports and more! Since forming in 2004, The String Beans have released 10 albums, appeared on dozens of radio and television programs, and delighted thousands of fans, becoming Nebraska's favorite entertainers for pre-school through elementary-aged audiences, not to mention parents, teachers and communities.

The String Beans perform at fairs, festivals, libraries, schools, churches, museums, zoos and more! In their hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska, the "Beans" sold out the Lied Center for Performing Arts and consistently set new attendance records at the Lincoln Children's Museum's "Music & Mozzarella" concert series. The band has also performed for the Governor's Arts Awards Ceremony and in 2014 completed a tour of the southeast United States with performances in Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida.