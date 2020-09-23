The Lied Center Marks Return To Live Performance With NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL

On Saturday, September 26, the Off-Broadway hit NEWSical The Musical will welcome audiences back to the Lied Center.

Six months after COVID19 forced an abrupt end to the Lied Center's 2019-2020 season, the Lied is opening the 2020-2021 season as one of the nation's first major performing arts venues to return to live performances.

Executive Director Bill Stephan says, "The Lied Center is committed to fulfilling our mission to educate, inspire, and entertain the people of Nebraska, regardless of the circumstances. The arts bring joy and inspiration into our lives, and we need that now more than ever."

On Saturday, September 26, the Off-Broadway hit NEWSical The Musical will welcome audiences back to the Lied Center. This ever-changing show is constantly updated to reflect current events and changing times, parodying parody the politicians, celebrities, and pandemics that drive us all crazy. From Tiger King to Trump, from bail-outs to Biden, from Covid to Comey - no one in the news is safe! The Associated Press calls it "The Daily Show set to music" and the New York Times says "NEWSical makes it possible to get high on hilarity". NEWSical The Musical is performing at the Lied Center at 3:00pm and 7:30pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Tickets start at $36 and are available at liedcenter.org.

The season continues on October 1 with the hip-hop duo The Reminders, followed by the return of The Phantom of the Opera's Derrick Davis for his solo show Derrick Davis: An Evening of Broadway on October 17. The complete Lied Center fall season can be found at liedcenter.org.

While the Lied Center was dark, extensive new health and safety protocols were being developed. All shows will feature socially-distanced seating, masks are required for everyone while inside the theater, increased cleaning and disinfecting practices are in place, and tickets to all shows have been made fully refundable until showtime. Bathrooms are now completely touchless, air filters have been upgraded, and fresh air intake to the building had been increased. Full details can be found at liedcenter.org/COVID19.

