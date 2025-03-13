THE BARRICADE BOYS Bring A Broadway Party To Lincoln

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Direct from London, hear the music and inspiring stories from The Barricade Boys' time touring the world and performing on stage in the biggest West End shows, including Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, and more. They also put their spin on the iconic hits of Queen, Elton John, The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones!

Experience your favorite musicals blended with the greatest pop, rock, and swing numbers from four top performers who have one thing in common: they all performed in the West End, international tour, or movie of the world's greatest musical – Les Misérables!

The Barricade Boys will be at the Lied Center on Saturday, March 29 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. Youth are half price! In-person and live webcast tickets are available for this event.

Not A Performance Of, Not Affiliated With the Show Les Misérables.

About The Barricade Boys: West End Party

Get ready to have your socks knocked off and your heart racing with The Barricade Boys! These four dazzling performers are taking the world by storm with their electrifying show that will have you tapping your feet, belting out your favorite tunes, and grinning from ear to ear. From the heart-wrenching emotion of Les Misérables to the toe-tapping harmonies of the Jersey Boys, The Barricade Boys will take you on a musical journey like no other. Throw in a mix of the greatest pop, rock, swing, and Motown hits of all time, and The Barricade Boys create the ultimate West End party musical mashup! But it's not just about the music - these four superstar performers will also share hilarious and inspiring stories from their time on stage touring the world and also in some of the biggest shows in the West End, including Wicked, Billy Elliot, The Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Joseph and the Techincolor Dreamcoat and more. So get ready for a night you'll never forget, filled with jaw-dropping vocals, sensational dance routines, and more fun than you can shake a stick at.

Comments