TADA Productions, Inc. Will Present TADASTOCK 2 Outdoor Concert in July

The Mill at Telegraph along with the award-winning theatrical company of TADA Productions, Inc. proudly present an all new special musical event TADASTOCK 2!

This evening is your chance to enjoy some peace and unity along with delicious food from the Mill, first-rate wine and fantastic music performed by an array of talented singers from The TADA Theatre all in the wonderful outdoor setting of The Mill at Telegraph located at 330 S 21st St, Lincoln, NE.

This special night of music will have something for everyone; from heart touching solos to show-stopping group numbers plus a few surprises.

The performance takes place on Saturday July 17. Gates open at 6:00 pm to place your food and drink orders. Showtime is at 7:00 pm.

Learn more at https://www.tadaproductions.info/tadastock2.