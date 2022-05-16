SNAP, Magic! Re-invented! Comes to the Orpheum Theater This Week

Poof! Presto! Snap! Playing with space, time and the otherworldly, this eclectic ensemble of South Korean illusionists will boggle your mind with their impressive powers of prestidigitation. Mixing dexterous sleight of hand, vaudevillian comedy and ingenious visual effects, SNAP conjures a marvelous, magical cabaret perfect for the whole family.

Throughout the show, The Dreamer, The Alchemist, The Florist, The Trickster & The Oddball create an unbelievable performance that is both seriously funny and seriously magical.

Opening with a number of tricksters with strange abilities discovering a locked door that transcends all of space and time. Once they open it, they find themselves entering a series of different realities and eye-catching twists such as metal hoops being turned into a seemingly endless stream of sand, illusions created by clever lighting, spectacular costume changes, and shadow puppets. Skillfully using mixed-media devices such as light, music, modern art and technology, the cast puts on brilliant scenes bound to capture the eyes and minds of audiences of all ages.

The performance is on May 18, 2022. Learn more at https://ticketomaha.com/Productions/snap!?_ga=2.151649337.1031902472.1652710703-1429829903.1652710703.