RENT Set To Open At The TADA Theatre

The blockbuster musical RENT will open at the award-winning TADA Theatre June 9th.

Written and composed by Jonathan Larson whose autobiographical musical Tick-Tick Boom was recently adapted for the critically acclaimed award-winning production on Netflix, RENT is a Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning theatrical production that follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions For a quarter of a century, RENT has inspired theatre patrons to choose love over fear and to live without regret. Its immeasurable emotional impact has forever changed the world of musical theatre.

The cast includes Drew Sinnard as Mark Cohen, William Hastreiter as Roger Davis, Rachael Washington as Mimi Marquez, Daniel Ikpeama as Tom Collins, Michael Booton as Angel Dumott Schunard, Jayven Brandt as Benjamin Coffin, Cece Hastreiter as Maureen Johnson and Rachel Ray as Joanne Jefferson. The ensemble includes Harold Scott, Dietrich Hitt, Angelia Onuoha, Sky Lindquist, Wade Mumford and Mandy Suing.

RENT is directed by Robert D. Rook with musical direction by Cris Rook, choreography by Mandi Bailey and musical arrangements by Bill Strongin. The rest of the production team include stage management by Elysia Ann Arntzen, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical direction & scenic painting by Jon Kruse, master carpentry by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Karen Statham, assistant costume coordination by Catherine Bobst, lighting design by Robert D. Rook, sound operation by John Batenhorst, production assistance by Bri Ockinga and Samantha Loudon.

RENT is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Farmers Mutual Of Nebraska and brought to the stage with generous support from Matt and Clover Frederick, Bryan and Nancy Shank and the Jim Gordon Endowment Fund.

RENT is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, June 9-26, with curtain times at 7:30 pm Thursday-Friday, Saturdays at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm and 2:00 pm on Sundays. All tickets can be reserved, and more information can be found online at www.tadatheatre.info .