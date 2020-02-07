Photo Flash: Meet the Stars of NATIVE GARDENS at Omaha Community Playhouse

Native Gardens will open Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre from Feb. 14 through March 15. Performances will be held Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

When Pablo and Tania purchase a new home in a well-to-do white neighborhood, the couple next door initially offer a friendly welcome. But when a laughable property line disagreement dissolves into an all-out turf war, the dirt begins to fly. Packed with witty quips-and plenty of back-and-forth mudslinging-Native Gardens is a side-splitting reminder that, despite our differences, we all share a much larger common ground.

For more information call (402) 553-0800 or visit OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Photo Credit: Colin Conces Photography





