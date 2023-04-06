Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Omaha Community Playhouse Launches VROOM! Mobile Sensory Theatre For Children With Autism And Sensory Sensitivities

The Omaha Community Playhouse is the first theatre to unveil this concept in the Midwest. 

Apr. 06, 2023  

The Omaha Community Playhouse has launched its Click Here. The traveling theatre experience is designed for children with autism or other sensory sensitivities, providing a safe and personalized experience by bringing the performance directly to their home.

The Omaha Community Playhouse is the first theatre to unveil this concept in the Midwest.

"We are committed to providing all community members with inclusive and innovative theatre experiences where everyone can feel a sense of belonging," said OCP Artistic Director Stephen Santa. "Theatre breaks down barriers, provokes empathy, creates unbreakable bonds and imparts important life skills for people of all ages. That's why we created the VROOM! Mobile Sensory Theatre-we are taking the show on the road to bring meaningful, creative art and expression to more young people in a sensory-oriented environment."

The show performed in the VROOM! Mobile Sensory Theatre, called Starshine!, takes children on a sensory-enriched journey through the galaxy. During the show, children enjoy the magic of the sky as they gaze at constellations, dance with asteroids, hear the soothing sounds of space and even lend a helping hand as a "Star Keeper" so that every star can shine its brightest. A video preview of the show can be seen here.

The 30- to 40-minute Starshine! adventure is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience for one audience member and up to two parents, caregivers or siblings. While performers are trained to work with children with autism or other sensory sensitivities, parents and caregivers are encouraged to remain involved at every step to ensure children feel comfortable and safe to enjoy the show.

"We felt the month of April, Autism Awareness Month is the perfect time to cut the ribbon and officially launch the VROOM! Mobile Sensory Theatre," said Santa. "While we celebrate the unique qualities and perspectives children with autism bring to the world year-round, we are eager to hit the road and provide this new safe, non-judgmental and welcoming environment so that more kids can enjoy live theatre's magic this spring and summer."

Jarron and Ashley Devereaux's son recently experienced a sneak preview of Starshine! in the mobile theatre. "What an amazing experience for our children! The ultimate joy and excitement my son felt while looking at all the brilliant colors, hearing the soothing sounds and seeing the beautiful lights makes the VROOM! Mobile Sensory Theater a truly unforgettable experience for all of us," Jarron and Ashley shared.

Thanks to Kate and Roger Weitz, the Weitz Family Foundation, Lozier Foundation, Immanuel Vision Foundation and the generous support of individuals and organizations throughout the community, there is no cost for families in the Omaha area to experience the show.

For more information about the OCP VROOM! Mobile Sensory Theatre and the Omaha Community Playhouse, please visit Click Here.





