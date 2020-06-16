Omaha Community Playhouse Announces Auditions For 2020-21 Season Musicals

The Omaha Community Playhouse will hold auditions for its 2020-21 season musicals July 11-13 for children under age 16 and July 23-26 for adults. Auditions are by appointment only. Special COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Vocal auditions will be on the Playhouse's Hawks Mainstage. Dance skills will be evaluated at callbacks.

Musicals this season include:

A Christmas Carol, Nov. 20 through Dec. 23, Hawks Mainstage. Directors: Kimberly Faith Hickman, Ablan Roblin

The Scottsboro Boys, Feb. 12 through March 14, 2021, Howard Drew Theatre. Director: Kimberly Faith Hickman

Kinky Boots, Feb. 26 through March 21, 2021, Hawks Mainstage. Director: Ablan Roblin

In the Heights, April 16 through May 9, 2021, Hawks Mainstage. Director: Kathy Tyree

Willy Wonka, May 28 through June 27, 2021, Hawks Mainstage. Director: Kimberly Faith Hickman

Music director is Jim Boggess. Choreographer is Michelle Garrity.

Audition dates and times:

Children (under age 16)

Saturday, July 11, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 12, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 13, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Adults (16 or older)

Thursday, July 23, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, July 24, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 26, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Auditioners must fill out paperwork in advance, not at the audition. They can return completed paperwork by email or bring it with them. Specific dates and time slots will be set in advance for each auditioner. Auditions will be in groups of no more than 15. Temperatures of auditioners will be taken upon arrival. You may wear a facemask if you prefer. Auditioners will be allowed to sing only 16 bars of a song of their choosing, for which they should bring sheet music. Provided seating will be plastic or metal chairs only, no fabric upholstery. The audition space will be sanitized between groups. When arriving to audition, please enter through the south entrance lobby doors.

Those who cannot attend in person may submit a vocal-audition video. To make an audition appointment, email Becky Deiber at bdeiber@omahaplayhouse.com.

