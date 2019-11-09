Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre Will Present NOW. HERE. THIS.

The relationships of four funny friends will be on exhibit at the natural history museum and on the Miller Theatre stage when Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre performs "Now. Here. This." "Now. Here. This" is an experimental musical exploring life's big questions with inimitable humor and humanity. The show explores birds, bees, reptiles, early man, ancient civilizations, outer space, loneliness, friendship, living and dying, and more.

Performances will be held November 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. and November 24 at 2 p.m. in Miller Theatre, located at 51st Street and Huntington Ave.

All tickets are $7.50 and can be purchased at https://www.nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets or call the box office at 402.465.2384.





