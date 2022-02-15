NWU Stages to Present LITTLE WOMEN

Nebraska Wesleyan's staging of the musical, Little Women, depicts a Civil War story of love and family bonds in growing America. The musical is based on the 1868-69 novel by Louisa May Alcott.

For a budding writer like Jo, making it big means moving far beyond the March family's smallness. But, as her sisters and her love interests prove, her life's boldest subject matter shines brightest in the little women near her heart.

Little Women will show Feb. 17-19 and Feb. 24-26 at 7:30 p.m. with matinee showings on Feb. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. All shows will be held in NWU's McDonald Theater, 5100 Huntington Ave.

NWU Theatre produces 40+ shows running on 200 nights each year. NWU students direct, write and produce an additional 20 or more plays annually.

"I have acted in many plays and musicals at Nebraska Wesleyan, directed a one-act play, and have written a handful of scenes," said senior acting major Shaelyn Taylor. "Little Women is my first experience as dramaturg, and it has been great. I get first-hand experience - that is incredibly valuable"

Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or call the box office at 402.465.2384. The NWU box office is open each week Monday - Friday from 3-5 p.m., and one hour prior to performances.

For more information, visit nebrwesleyan.edu.