MEN ON BOATS Sets Run at Omaha Playhouse

Men On Boats will open Friday, May 3 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre from May 3 through May 26, 2019. Performances will be held Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Adventure, bravery and humorous absurdity-led by an all-female cast-Men on Boats is the "true-ish" story of ten explorers on four boats charting the course of the Colorado River in 1869. Guided by a one-armed captain, the outlandish but loyal crew encounters various disasters, conflicts and harrowing adventures along the way.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $30 for adults and $18 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance and seating zone. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

A NOTE ON CASTING

The characters in Men On Boats were historically cisgender white males. Per the instruction of the playwright, the cast is made up entirely of people who are not. Men On Boats was designed for a group of racially diverse actors who are female identifying, trans-identifying, genderfluid, and/or non-gender conforming.

WORKSHOP: AN EXPLORATION OF GENDER PERFORMANCE

OCP will be hosting a workshop on Saturday May 11 at 6:00 p.m. titled An Exploration of Gender Performance, led by Sarah Brown of Nebraska Shakespeare. Participants will explore gender performance using creative character/movement development techniques. Through exercises and discussion, students will discover how our current culture has shaped and defined gender roles in our society and how to break down those limitations in performance. This is the same workshop in which the cast of Men On Boats participated while preparing for their roles.

Following the workshop, attendees are invited to attend the 7:30 p.m. performance of Men On Boats, followed by a post-show talkback discussion. During the talkback session, panelists Sarah Brown (Nebraska Shakespeare), Kimberly Faith Hickman (OCP Artistic Director) and Amy Lane (Director of Men On Boats) will discuss the process of bringing the Men On Boats characters to life.

Cost for the workshop is $10 and includes a drink ticket. Availability is limited to 20 participants. Tickets may be purchased online at https://campscui.active.com/orgs/OmahaCommunityPlayhouse#/selectSessions/2641014





