Liverpool Legends THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE Comes to The Admiral Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends will be at The Admiral Theater on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 8:00pm, performing their show, The Complete Beatles Experience.

Liverpool Legends are four talented musicians and actors, handpicked by Louise Harrison - sister of George Harrison, to honor her brother's legacy and re-create the band that changed the world forever. Experience the complete history of The Beatles, starting with the early mop-top hits, such as I Want To Hold Your Hand, She Loves You and Twist and Shout. You'll then take a Magical Mystery Tour down Penny Lane, through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper. And in The End, Come Together and sing and dance to classics like Get Back, Here Comes the Sun and Hey Jude.

This one-of-a-kind Beatles show is narrated by Louise Harrison, and she was an instrumental part of the promotion of The Beatles in the early years. With precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments and special effects, Liverpool Legends will make you feel like you are watching the real thing! Together, these Four Lads will bring you "The Complete Beatles Experience."

Many tribute acts recreate the sound and the harmonies of the Fab Four, but Liverpool Legends takes it one step further. All four band members have mastered the looks, mannerisms, and the thick Liverpool accent, that makes the experience totally authentic. In addition, Liverpool Legends seem to "possess" the personalities of John, George, Paul and Ringo, which make the lighthearted banter with the audience irresistible!

Comments

Best Direction of a Musical - Live Standings Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending - 22% Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds