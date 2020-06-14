Grand Island Little Theater's Camp Goes Virtual in 2021

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Grand Island Little Theater is moving its camp, GILT Jr., to a virtual format this year.

The camp director, Liz Boyle, released a statement on the theatre's website.

"With local school districts closing for in-person summer sessions and sporting events continuing to limit gatherings, we felt that this was the safest course of action for our students, our staff members, our medical community, and all of our families," she said.

She goes on to say that "The staff and the greater GILT community of volunteers have been working diligently to explore digital options that can make this summer's virtual camp a unique experience. It is a challenge to teach the facets of theatre in an online environment, but it's a challenge we're willing to face."

The camp will take place June 22 through June 27.

There is no age limit on the camp this year, and there is no limit to the number of participants.

Learn more at githeater.org/gilt-jr.html.

