GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens June 4 At Omaha Community Playhouse

The Omaha Community Playhouse and The Candy Project will present Gutenberg! The Musical!, opening Friday, June 4, 2021 in the Howard Drew Theatre at OCP.

The show will run through Sunday, June 27, Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now starting at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Join The Candy Project, friends of OCP, for a special presentation of Gutenberg! The Musical! A pair of aspiring playwrights audition their newest work-a big, splashy musical about the inventor of the printing press-for an audience of potential investors. This two-man musical spoof offers an unending supply of enthusiasm and laughs.

COVID-19 INFORMATION