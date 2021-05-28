GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens June 4 At Omaha Community Playhouse
The Omaha Community Playhouse and The Candy Project will present Gutenberg! The Musical!, opening Friday, June 4, 2021 in the Howard Drew Theatre at OCP.
The show will run through Sunday, June 27, Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now starting at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.
Join The Candy Project, friends of OCP, for a special presentation of Gutenberg! The Musical! A pair of aspiring playwrights audition their newest work-a big, splashy musical about the inventor of the printing press-for an audience of potential investors. This two-man musical spoof offers an unending supply of enthusiasm and laughs.
COVID-19 INFORMATION
Patrons who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask while indoors at OCP.
Patrons who are fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask during their visit.
Audience seating will be socially distanced for all remaining performances in the 2020/21 season.
Audience members are required to self-screen for a fever and symptoms of illness prior to arriving at OCP. Those with fever or other symptoms may exchange their ticket at no cost.
Patrons are encouraged to socially distance from those outside of their group while in common areas.
Please abide by any six-foot line spacers marked on the floors, including when lining up outside of the box office and theatres.
Cash-free and touchless transactions are encouraged.
For shows in the Howard Drew Theatre, seating is general admission. Our ushers will help guide you to an available seat and may ask you to sit in a specific area to help maintain safe social distancing. Please do not touch any seat you do not plan to occupy for the duration of the show. If you would like a seat moved to accommodate additional members of your party, please ask an usher for assistance.
Bar service, concessions and public water fountains will be closed. A vending machine with water and soda is available in the lobby.
We will no longer be hosting post-show meet-and-greets with the actors in the lobby.
For a full list of COVID-19 safety precautions in place at OCP, please visit OmahaPlayhouse.com