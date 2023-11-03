CHANEL SAVAGE'S HOT HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Will Debut at the TADA Theatre

Performances take place December 7-9.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

This December, The TADA Theatre will present "Chanel Savage's Hot Holiday Spectacular."

This production is packed full of entertainment as the dynamic Chanel Savage brings her holiday show to the stage for one weekend only, December 7-9!

Filled with a wide variety of dynamic songs of the season, as well as other show-stopping musical numbers, this is a treat for the holidays you will want to make sure to put on your Christmas list.

Portrayed by the brilliant Roderick Cotton, recently seen as Lola in "Kinky Boots," Chanel's powerhouse voice will delight you in this one of a kind special event production featuring such tunes as There is Music in You, Once Upon a December, When We Were Young, This Christmas and more! Alicia Opoku will accompany the performance.

Sponsored by The One Dan Band, "Chanel Savage's Hot Holiday Spectacular" is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, for three nights only, December 7-9, with showtimes at 7:30 pm. Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged at Click Here.




