Brian Stokes Mitchell Comes to the Lied Center This Month

Two-time Tony Award® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career spanning more than 40 years in Broadway, television, film, recordings, and concert appearances with the country's finest conductors and orchestras. His one-night-only concert at the Lied Center will include music from Les Mis, Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, and many more!

This spectacular evening is a must-see for any Broadway lover, including beloved songs from Mitchell's illustrious career and beyond. He is the Broadway star of Kiss Me Kate (Tony winner- Best Actor in a Musical), Man of La Mancha (Tony nominee- Best Actor in a Musical), Ragtime (Tony nominee- Best Actor in a Musical), King Hedley II (Tony nominee- Best Actor in a Play), South Pacific (with Reba McIntire), Sweeney Todd (Kennedy Center Sondheim Celebration), and many more.

Mitchell's extensive TV appearances include Trapper John M.D., Glee, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Frasier, The Good Fight, and dozens more. He also provided the singing voice of Jethro in the beloved movie The Prince of Egypt, including his stirring performance of 'Through Heaven's Eyes."

He made national news during the pandemic for performing "The Impossible Dream" every evening from the window of his Manhattan apartment as healthcare workers changed shifts.

Brian Stokes Mitchell will perform at the Lied Center on January 21, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and the Lied Center box office. This concert is available to attend in person or via live webcast! In-person tickets start at just $28, and live streaming access is $20.

Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan says, "Brian Stokes Mitchell is one of the most beloved stars of his generation, and I'm thrilled to bring him to the Lied! I've seen him live twice, and both times were among the best Broadway concerts I've seen in my life. The GK Platnium Series at the Lied Center was created to bring the top stars of Broadway to Lincoln, and we can't wait to share Broadway's leading man with the people of Nebraska!"

Past GK Platinum Artists include Idina Menzel (2016-2017 season), Kristin Chenoweth (2017-2018 season), Audra McDonald (2017-2018 season), Leslie Odom Jr (2018-2019 season), Kelli O'Hara (2020-2021 season), and Bernadette Peters (2021-2022 season).