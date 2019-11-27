THE SANTALAND DIARIES Opens at Carpenter Square This Weekend

Carpenter Square Theatre celebrates the holiday season with "The Santaland Diaries" November 29-December 21. David Sedaris' hilarious comedy, adapted for the stage by Joe Mantello, is about an out-of-work slacker who takes a job as an elf at Macy's department store during the holiday crunch. All performances are at the theater, located at 800 W. Main in downtown Oklahoma City.

The holiday elf of Sedaris's tale is a 33-year-old actor who arrived in New York City three weeks ago, is down to his last twenty dollars, and has no soap opera job waiting - or any job for that matter. When he notices an ad placed by Macy's Herald Square for "out-going, fun-loving people of all shapes and sizes" to be at "the center of the excitement" in Santaland, he goes for it. After submitting a ten-page application, taking a personality test and drug test, and undergoing two interviews, he's hired. He chooses the name "Crumpet," but almost immediately he realizes he would rather be far from "the excitement." Studying "The Elfen Guide" with 50 other elf wannabes, cheerleading for Santa, and trying to master the cash register are not the kind of excitement he wants out of The Big Apple. When Santaland opens, Crumpet tries to deal with other eccentric elves, even more eccentric Santas, and loud-mouthed parents and children. Luckily, just before his employment ends on Christmas Eve, a truly good-hearted Santa startles him into the spirit of goodwill that he has been missing.

For more information, please call the CST Office at: (405) 232-6500.





