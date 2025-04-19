Oklahoma Arts & Culture Day 2025 Brings Concerns Over Funding Cuts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts and Culture Day in Oklahoma is an event that is put on by Oklahomans for the Arts every year. The event is a way for the state to celebrate and advocate for arts and culture, which play a large part in Oklahoma's economy.

Part of the celebration this year was Oklahoma City University theatre students portraying a famous photo from the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Steve Gilroy, who wrote the documentary play In the Middle of the West, which was about the bombing, joined them at the state capitol.

The event also had attendees expressing their concerns over federal funding for the arts in Oklahoma. Because of cuts made by DOGE, run by Elon Musk who was appointed by President Donald Trump, a cut of one million dollars has already been made from funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Another large cut was made from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which caused alarm for Oklahomans.

Danielle Ezell, the exectuive director for Oklahomans for the Arts, said in a statement to USA Today, "We're concerned, of course, about National Endowment for the Arts funding and what will happen there. So, we're really focused in Oklahoma on maintaining and protecting our funding for the arts and our arts sector on a state level this year."

