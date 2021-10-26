NOSFERATU: A SYMPHONY OF HORROR Will Screen at The McKnight Center

The appeal of the classic 1922 silent film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is timeless, and The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts will resurrect the excitement just in time for Halloween. On Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. the Center will show the vampire thriller film; the film will come to life as renowned musician Peter Krasinski accompanies it with an improvised, live organ performance, providing an immersive experience for the audience.

"This silent film with live organ performance will thrill our audience," said Mark Blakeman, The McKnight Center Marilynn and Carl Thoma executive director. "Organist Peter Krasinski is a crowd favorite because he possesses a unique talent to spontaneously create a mood and feeling for audiences through his breathtaking organ performances. The organ gives an eerie touch to an already creepy classic, allowing us host a spectacular Halloween event."

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is a silent German expressionist film with many resemblances to Bram Stoker's famous novel, Dracula. It is a hallmark film in the classic horror genre. Peter Krasinski is a conductor, organist and music educator specializing in improvising the organ score alongside a classic film.

"Really good music is all about tension and release," said Krasinski. "The McKnight Center gave me the Allen Organ beforehand so that I can really explore its potential tonal capabilities, and also experience how the room reacts to it. It's great to know that audiences are able to safely return in person to be part of the performance."

Tickets to Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror are still available. Kirk Hilbig generously sponsors the performance. For tickets or more information, visit mcknightcenter.org. Face masks are required.