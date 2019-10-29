Lyric Theatre Celebrates The Holiday Season With A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Oklahoma's favorite holiday tradition, Lyric's A Christmas Carol, presented by Devon Energy, returns in its 2019 edition to Oklahoma City's Plaza District featuring joyous music, dazzling costumes and an acclaimed Broadway actor reprising the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Performances are November 29 through December 24 at Lyric's Plaza Theatre, 1725 NW 16 St. Tickets are on sale now and start at just $25.

"Charles Dickens' story stands the test of time as the greatest holiday story in the modern English language," said Michael Baron, Lyric's Producing Artistic Director, and director of this production. "Lyric's A Christmas Carol has become a holiday tradition, now in its ninth year. We know it's an important story to the community and is often the first live theatrical experience for many children."

In Dickens' timeless tale, three magical ghosts whisk the miserly Scrooge away on an unforgettable adventure of transformation and redemption. Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, The Fezziwigs and a host of unforgettable characters spring to life in Lyric's spectacular production sparking the holiday spirit in audiences of all ages.

Returning for his fourth holiday production with Lyric is Broadway's Dirk Lumbard as Scrooge. The cast features many Lyric favorites, including Charlie Monnot as Bob Cratchit, Thomas E. Cunningham as Jacob Marley/Mr. Fezziwig/Old Joe, Mateja Govich as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Susan Riley as a solicitor, Matthew Alvin Brown as Topper, Lexi Windsor as Belle, Jennifer Teel as Mrs. Fred and Brenda Williams as Mrs. Dilber. The production also includes Andi Dema as Fred/Young Scrooge, Natalya Fisher as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Nakeisha McGee as Mrs. Cratchit.

The annual production will feature two rotating casts of seven children each. The Holly cast includes Lexi Sendall (Martha), Caedmon Glossup (Tiny Tim), Jamaal Jackson (Peter), Gracie Boyd (Belinda/School Girl), Sydney Starr (Fan/Ensemble), Johnathon Lewis (Turkey Boy/Boy Scrooge) and Olivia Neumann (School Girl). The Ivy cast stars Delaney Horton (Martha), Corbin Albee (Tiny Tim), Joe Kelley (Peter/Boy Scrooge), Emma Poindexter (Belinda/School Girl), Estella Stevenson (Fan/Ensemble), Brody Offel (Turkey Boy/Ignorance/School Boy) and Serena Feng (School Girl).

Lyric's artistic team includes choreography by Ashley Wells, music direction by Brian T. Hamilton, lighting design by Weston Wilkerson, set design by Kimberly Powers, costume design by Jeffrey Meek, sound design by Brad Poarch and props design by Courtney Strong.

Continuing an equally cherished holiday tradition, audiences are invited to contribute to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma following each performance. During the past seven years, Lyric Theatre patrons have donated over $150,000 to help feed thousands of Oklahomans in need.

To purchase tickets to the production, or for more information, visit LyricTheatreOKC.org, or call Lyric's Box Office at (405) 524-9312. This production is presented by Devon Energy. Additional sponsors include Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Stores, AT&T Oklahoma, Mark & Beverly Funke/Simmons Bank and Pella Windows of Oklahoma.





