Heritage Theatre Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Heritage Theatre/Gizzy's is one of the many live entertainment companies struggling amidst the current health crisis.

The company has launched a GoFundMe campaign, to help stay afloat while the doors are closed.

The description reads: "With this pandemic of COVID-19, arts are struggling to bring in money. Without the theatre, Gizzy's/Heritage won't be able to stay open. Please consider donating so we can keep our doors open and continue to promote the arts and provide entertainment throughout the community!"

Donate to the campaign at gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-heritage-theatre.

Heritage Theatre/Gizzy's is a pub with food and theatre together where you can enjoy a movie, live theatre, comedy, karaoke, live music with dinner.

Gizzy's offers unch, dinner, and has a full bar available as well as all types of entertainment, such as movies, live theatre, karaoke, comedy and music.





