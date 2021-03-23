Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Goddard Center Presents MET Live: CARMEN

Bizet’s masterpiece of the Gypsy seductress who lives by her own rules has had an impact far beyond the opera house.

Mar. 23, 2021  
The Goddard Center will present the Metropolitan Opera's production of Carmen, broadcast live on Saturday, March 27th at 12pm.

Bizet's masterpiece of the Gypsy seductress who lives by her own rules has had an impact far beyond the opera house. The opera's melodic sweep is as irresistible as the title character herself, a force of nature who has become a defining female cultural figure. Carmen was a scandal at its premiere but soon after became a triumphal success and has remained one of the most frequently staged operas in the world.

Tickets:

General Public - $20

Goddard Members - $15

Senior Citizens - $15

Students - $10

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, visitors are asked to wear masks and abide by social-distancing guidelines. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touchpoints are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby.

Members, sponsors, and the general public alike must call and make reservations before the day of the show to guarantee food service; a light meal, included in the cost of admission, will be served one hour prior to the performance. At door ticket sales will not include a meal at a reduced price.

Learn more at https://www.goddardcenter.org/metropolitan-opera.


