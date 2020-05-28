3rd Act Theatre Company Reopens To Complete First Season

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City, will reopen its theatrical space and close its first season with Moonglow by Kim Carney, a touching comedy/drama that addresses the issues families face around Alzheimer's disease, directed by Don Taylor. Shows are each Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from June 12-28, 2020. The final Sunday performance, on June 28, will be streamed via web and the theater will be closed.

Part of the mission of 3rd Act Theatre Company is to promote safety for cast members, production staff, and patrons. Therefore, 3rd Act is taking extensive safety measures in light of the Covid-19 crisis, including mask requirements for patrons and volunteers, regular sanitation of the theater space, socially distant seating, and discontinuation of concession sales to discourage the removal of masks for any reason. Patrons who are unable to wear a mask are invited to view the streamed performance from home on June 28.

This timeline is largely based on the impact of COVID-19 through-out the phases of community re-opening. The 3rd Act Board of Directors will monitor current conditions and news, as well as local business to make sure the timeline remains safe. The board will address the discontinuance of mask requirements and sale of concessions and as time progresses.

3rd Act's theater is located in the Shoppes at NorthPark (entrance near our bar partners Hacienda Tacos), located at N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. More information is available at 3rdacttheatreco.com and on the 3rd Act Facebook page. Questions may be directed to info@3rdacttheatreco.com, or 405-593-8093.

3rd Act Theatre Company was founded in 2018, and is celebrating its Inaugural Season: "Family" by providing quality productions that entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. Dedicated to inclusion through family-friendly theatre as well as works based on classic literature for all ages, demographics, and life experiences, 3rd Act Theatre Company offers real-world educational and professional experience to local artists and technicians aspiring to a life or career in the theatre arts.

