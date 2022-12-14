1776 Comes to Theatre Tulsa in January 2023
Performances run January 13-29, 2023.
American HERstory comes to life with a new twist on a classic musical.
It's the summer of 1776, and the nation is ready to declare independence... if only the Congress can agree to it! Witness the birth of a nation with our all-female cast of founding 'fathers.'
Book by Peter Stone / Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards
Director/Choreographer Liz Bealko
Cast
John Hancock - Teresa Nowlin
Josiah Bartlett - Marle Hylton
John Adams - Kristen Simpson
Stephen Hopkins - Kim Li Carlson
Rodger Sherman - Karmen GoldenBough
Lewis Morris - Elizabeth Mills
Robert Livingston - Alex Johnson
Johnathan Whitherspoon/Abigail Adams - Kate Parker
Benjamin Franklin - Nan Kemp
John Dickinson - Karlena Riggs
James Wilson - Allison Johnston
Caesar Rodney - Ashlee Osborn
Thomas McKean - Sarah Morice Brubaker
George Read - Hayden Abel
Samuel Chase - Veronica Smith
Richard Henry Lee - Tasha McCabe
Thomas Jefferson - Amanda Nichols
Joseph Hewes - Felicia Andrews
Edward Rutledge - MaKayla Baxter
Lyman Hall/Martha Jefferson - Lydia Gray
Charles Thomson - Natalia Rossi
Andrew McNair - Laura Skoch
Washington/leather apron/painter - Emma Morris
Courier - Kathryn Brooks
Swing - Emily Peterson
Swing - Autumn Villanueva
