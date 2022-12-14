1776 Comes to Theatre Tulsa in January 2023

American HERstory comes to life with a new twist on a classic musical.

It's the summer of 1776, and the nation is ready to declare independence... if only the Congress can agree to it! Witness the birth of a nation with our all-female cast of founding 'fathers.'

Performances run January 13-29, 2023.

Book by Peter Stone / Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards

Director/Choreographer Liz Bealko

Cast

John Hancock - Teresa Nowlin

Josiah Bartlett - Marle Hylton

John Adams - Kristen Simpson

Stephen Hopkins - Kim Li Carlson

Rodger Sherman - Karmen GoldenBough

Lewis Morris - Elizabeth Mills

Robert Livingston - Alex Johnson

Johnathan Whitherspoon/Abigail Adams - Kate Parker

Benjamin Franklin - Nan Kemp

John Dickinson - Karlena Riggs

James Wilson - Allison Johnston

Caesar Rodney - Ashlee Osborn

Thomas McKean - Sarah Morice Brubaker

George Read - Hayden Abel

Samuel Chase - Veronica Smith

Richard Henry Lee - Tasha McCabe

Thomas Jefferson - Amanda Nichols

Joseph Hewes - Felicia Andrews

Edward Rutledge - MaKayla Baxter

Lyman Hall/Martha Jefferson - Lydia Gray

Charles Thomson - Natalia Rossi

Andrew McNair - Laura Skoch

Washington/leather apron/painter - Emma Morris

Courier - Kathryn Brooks

Swing - Emily Peterson

Swing - Autumn Villanueva