World Premiere Of UNMARRIED MAN Lands At The PIT This August

The world premiere of Emmy Kuperschmid and Alice Nora's UNMARRIED MAN will be the first full-length play presented at The PIT Loft since the pandemic shutdown, running August 18-28.

Created and put together by an all female and non-binary identifying crew and creative team, this production will be directed by Ray Elizabeth, whose previous works include Pride and Prejudice (Dillon and Caps - NYC Premiere) & Type Me Queer (Prettypretty - Dixon Place Mainstage).

UNMARRIED MAN is the story of WJRX, Springfield's local TV station, who are presenting their one-night, primetime special where a hometown hunk tries to find local love. UNMARRIED MAN is a fun and quirky take on reality dating shows that investigates the tropes we force upon the contestants and makes them real again.

Inspired by Amy Kaufman's book Bachelor Nation, the writing duo of Kristen Wigg and Annie Mumolo, and Parks & Recreation, UNMARRIED MAN has been described as "Unreal meets Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar", with a diverse team that reflects the world we live in today, with over 75% of the cast and crew identifying as BIPOC or LGBTQIA+.

"As an unabashed reality TV consumer, I am fascinated by the paradoxes and forced storylines that show after show craft around their contestants," says director Ray Elizabeth. "After reading UNMARRIED MAN, I was hooked. This play is laugh out loud hilarious and delivers it all with an undeniably earnest tone. Alice Nora and Emmy Kuperschmid have a gift of presenting these satirical characters as deeply real and fascinating people."

The key art was designed by Ilene Singer, a creative director based in NYC. Formerly on staff at Entertainment Weekly and Food Network Magazine, Ilene now owns a bustling graphic design business.

"This project started simply because we wanted to collaborate together," explains co writer and co creator Alice Nora. "We both come from performance backgrounds with a penchant for the weirdly comical. UNMARRIED MAN is a loving breakdown of reality TV, but at its heart it is about finding joy and love."

Co-writer and co creator Emmy Kuperschmid adds: "In March 2020, two days before our industry staged reading, Broadway shut down due to Covid-19 and we had to make the call to shut down with it. Two years later, we are so excited about the chance to gather and laugh together as part of theater's return."

Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186451®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthepit-nyc.com%2Fevents%2Funmarried-man%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1