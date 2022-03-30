World Premiere EP THE FELLOWSHIP OF FIVEBORO, Out Digitally On April 22

The Fellowship of Fiveboro, a world premiere release of songs from the hit audio series, The World to Come, will be available digitally for both download and streaming on Friday, April 22nd, with presale available on iTunes and Amazon beginning on Friday, April 1st. The Fellowship of Fiveboro can be purchased for download here: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-fellowship-of-fiveboro-music-from-the-hit-audio-series/1615895683?ls=1&app=itunes

At the dawn of the Pandemic, a trio of tenacious musical theatre artists faced a reckoning: How could they adapt their artform to maintain forward momentum in the uncertainty of The Quarantimes? The answer was "The World to Come": a ground-breaking audio series that touched upon the pertinent themes of the day by imagining a future where post-apocalyptic doesn't necessarily mean dystopian. What was created was a world of whimsy, with heightened stakes and battalions of pop-culture references for fans of every entertainment genre. The series, which was recorded, engineered, and mixed remotely during the quatantimes, features over 50 original songs in diverse styles and genres spread throughout a 12 episode season, featuring an incredible troupe of talents from Broadway and beyond. The Fellowship of Fiveboro is a taste of some of the music created for the series.

The Fellowship of Fiveboro is executive produced by Iconoclast Theatre Collective, David Treatman Creative, Rachel Klein, Andy Peterson, and Erik Ransom, produced by Mike Lunoe, Andy Peterson, and Sean Hagerty, mixed by Sean Hagerty and Mike Lunoe, Mastered by Lloyd Kikoler, and features cover artwork created by Scott Lilly (@doodlesbyscott). Songs on the EP feature vocals by Marissa Rosen, Justin Sargent, Tara Martinez, Em Grosland, Sandra Marante, Carson Robinette, Brody Redman and Luis Villabon, with musical performances by Andy Peterson, Mike Lunoe, Mike Rosengarten, Cadence Hira, and Spencer Cohen.

The Fellowship of Fiveboro track list includes:

The audio series creative team comprises of director, showrunner and producer, Rachel Klein (Director of Off-Broadway's critically acclaimed Red Roses, Green Gold; Around The World in 80 Days; The Anthem), award-winning composer, librettist, and lyricist Erik Ransom (his hit GRINDR The Opera won London's Off West End Award for Best New Musical in 2019), composer and orchestrator Andy Peterson (Associate MD/Conductor of Broadway's Tootsie, Composer of Razorhurst), producer David Treatman (B'Way: A Christmas Carol, Angels in America; Podcasts: Propoganda!, The 180, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of The Future), audio producer Mike Lunoe (B'Way: Chicago; Randy Rainbow LIVE), sound designer Sean Hagerty (Ghostlight at Lincoln Center Theatre; Third Rail's And Then She Fell), with Cadence Hira serving as sound apprentice and Caroline Bohnenberger as assistant director.

The 20+ company of actors features Justin Sargent (B'Way: Spiderman; Rock of Ages), Marissa Rosen (B'Way: Kirstin Chenoweth: For the Girls), Lana Gordon (B'Way: Hades Town; Chicago; the Lion King; "Jesus Christ Superstar Live"), Joanna Carpenter ("King's Blade"), Tsebiyah Derry (B'way: Rocktopia; SKiNFoLK: An American Show), Jamyl Dobson (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Remy Germinario (@Remygerminario; Buyer & Cellar), PJ Griffith (B'Way: American Idiot; Rock of Ages), Em Grosland ("Tales of the City;" "New Amsterdam"), Brandon Haagenson (Off B'Way: Afterglow), Chris Harder (Harder Candy Burlesque), Jonathan Hoover (@inappropriatepatti), Kate Hoover (The Imbible), Scott Lilly, Sandra Marante (Radio City Christmas Spectacular; In the Heights), Tara Martinez (2019 MAC Award Recipient), Erik Ransom, Brody Redman, Carson Robinette, Grace Stockdale (B'Way: Waitress), Luis Villabon (A Chorus Line) and Adrienne Barbeau ("The Fog;" "Escape from New York;" "Carnival:" "Argo;" B'Way: Grease). The company of musicians features Spencer Cohen (B'Way: Tootsie), Cadence Hira, Wayne Leechford, Mike Lunoe (Chicago), Andy Peterson (Tootsie), and Mike Rosengarten (B'Way: Be More Chill.)

For more information, please visit https://www.theworldtocomemusical.com.