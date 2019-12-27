Workshop Production Of LIVING SITUATION Presented At The Tank

Cute Town presents the workshop production of LIVING SITUATION at The Tank. LIVING SITUATION, a new play, written by Samantha Shane, and directed by Rachel Ingram, will be presented at The Tank on January 29th, 30th, & 31st.

LIVING SITUATION is a dark comedy that explores what it means to love an addict, and how powerful a bond of codependency and repetition can really be. Scraping up tiny pieces of a lifetime of collected dysfunction cannot build a strong foundation for a home. Roger and Claudia (sittin' in a tree) are breaking up baby, and we get a front row seat to the fights they have over their perfect, rent-stabilized apartment, as well as witnessing the more metaphoric turmoils of being a living thing.

The workshop production of Living Situation will be directed by Rachel Ingram, and feature Julian Alexander, Jessie Pinnick, Xavier Reminick, Samantha Shane and Harry Wood.

Set design by Libby Munson, lighting and sound design by Josh Hemmo, costume design by Cristina Henriquez, and Lucy Roberts will stage manage. Social Media by Chelsea MacLaren.

Living Situation runs from January 29th-31st at 7PM at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018) Tickets are $15 and available at http://bit.ly/35zJhK4.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You