Works & Process at Guggenheim to Showcase MET Opera's INNOCENCE

Works & Process and The Metropolitan Opera will present a preview performance of Kaija Saariaho's Innocence, set for Monday, March 30, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128. Tickets start at $25.

Before late Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho's final opera arrives at the Metropolitan Opera this spring, get an advance look at this powerful modern masterpiece. Exploring the wide web of trauma left in the wake of an unspeakable tragedy, Innocence features a multilingual libretto by Sofi Oksanen and Aleksi Barrière and conjures an eerie, darkly beautiful sound-world to tell a heart-wrenching story.

Ahead of the opera's April 6 premiere, Met General Manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with the creative team, including conductor Susanna Mälkki, director Simon Stone, and librettists Sofi Oksanen and Aleksi Barrière. Soprano Jacquelyn Stucker, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, tenor Miles Mykkanen, and Finnish ethno-pop singer Vilma Jää perform highlights from the score.