WOMB By Madison Fargo Will Premiere at the Tank

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Out of Order Collective will present the world premiere of WOMB, a new play by Madison Fargo directed by niqo torrez, running February 19-22 at The Tank in New York City.

The production stars Wesley Cappiello* as John and Nick Imperato as Jon, long-lost twins who meet for the first time after the untimely death of their biological mother. Tasked with cleaning out her decaying hoarder's apartment, what begins as an uneasy family reunion quickly spirals into something far stranger. As the walls seem to close in and reality fractures, the brothers are forced to confront themselves, each other, and the terrifying act of becoming (w)hole.

The creative team includes stage manager Taryn Greenwood and assistant stage manager Miles Harrison. The play runs approximately 75 minutes with no intermission.

Performances will take place Thursday, February 19 at 7:00 PM, Friday, February 20 at 7:00 PM, Saturday, February 21 at 3:00 PM, and Sunday, February 22 at 7:00 PM at The Tank (312 W 36th Street, New York, NY). Tickets are available through The Tank's website and can be purchased now.

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association.