EDWARD Adds Four Performances at Sullaluna Following Sold-Out New York Run

EDWARD, the solo show written and performed by Ed Schmidt, has added four performances at Sullaluna in the West Village following the complete sellout of its 22-performance New York engagement. The newly announced performances will take place March 4, 8, 10, and 12 at 7 p.m. at 41 Carmine Street. Tickets are now on sale.

The production follows earlier sold-out engagements in New York and Los Angeles in 2025. EDWARD is currently playing through March 6 at independent bookstores across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

Over the course of each 95-minute performance, a box of twenty-seven ordinary objects becomes the framework for reconstructing the life of Edward O’Connell, a former high school English teacher. Audience members seated around a table select which objects are explored, determining the order of the stories and shaping a different performance each night.

Edward O’Connell, who died at age seventy-three, left behind items including a 1940 Chevrolet owner’s manual, a one-eared Mr. Potato Head, a Nader/LaDuke campaign button, and a heavily annotated copy of The Catcher in the Rye. Each object serves as an entry point into a different chapter of his life. The bookstore settings reflect the character’s belief in “the vital role that literature plays in the development of a well-rounded life.”

Schmidt’s previous solo work, The Last Supper, received coverage in The New York Times, The New Yorker, and New York Magazine. In addition to his solo pieces staged in nontraditional spaces, his play Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting has been produced by companies including Lookingglass Theatre Company, The Old Globe, Pasadena Playhouse, and George Street Playhouse.

Tickets are $40. Seating is limited for most performances.