NEW TRICKS STORIES Monthly Event to Showcase Seasoned Storytellers at QED

Now going into its fourth year... New Tricks Stories: the only storytelling show where all the storytellers are over forty! The best storytellers from The Moth, RISK!, PBS' Stories From The Stage and more come together in one place.

We're keeping it real as the greatest storytellers of a "certain age" tell the best stories with life experience, resilience, and the humor and heartbreak that come with time. Laugh, cry, wonder what it was like to use a dial phone and grab a drink while you listen to marvelous tales from voices that come with decades of living.

The third Sunday of every month at QED Astoria, Queen's best place to see comedy! 7pm, $12, 60min run time.