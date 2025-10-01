Works & Process At Guggenheim to Present THE NIGHT FAWN By Adam Rapp

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process will present a reading of The Night Fawn by Adam Rapp, from the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 7 PM at Guggenheim New York in the Peter B. Lewis Theater. The reading is directed by Melia Bensussen. Tickets start at $25.

For more than sixty years, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center has served as the launchpad for American theater-discovering, developing, and empowering new work, new voices, and creative risk-taking. For one night only, go behind the scenes with the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 2025 National Playwrights Conference Artist in Residence, Pulitzer Prize finalist, and Tony Award winner Adam Rapp (The Outsiders) for an in-process reading of his new play, The Night Fawn.

Rapp will also participate in a discussion moderated by Melia Bensussen, Artistic Director of the O'Neill's flagship program, the National Playwrights Conference, exploring Rapp's career, the process of writing The Night Fawn to date, and what he hopes to accomplish during an upcoming developmental workshop at the O'Neill's seaside campus in Connecticut.