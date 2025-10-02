Wild Project Unveils October and November Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



wild project has revealed their diverse slate of programming for October and November. All events take place at wild project.

HENRY VI, Part 3

Directed by Adriana Alter

Presented by Atlas Shakespeare Company

October 7-12

An unwilling king. An unraveling country. And now, an unstoppable force...coming to claim the throne. Shakespeare's least-performed play blazes with shattered oaths and obsessive vendettas. In this blood-soaked chronicle of the Wars of the Roses, there are no heroes, the crown is a curse, and mercy is always a mistake. Don't miss the rare chance to experience this dark, urgently-paced melodrama about ambition, betrayal, and revenge, featuring medieval costumes, live sword fights, and a severed head-not to mention, the future Richard III!

Featuring Charlotte Blacklock*, Chris Clark, Zachary C. Clark*, Timm Coleman*, Yeshua Robert Ellis, Gabe Girson*, Clayton Hamburg, Nicholas Grevera, Ryan Molloy, Alexander Nero, Leah Schwartz*, Christa Sousa, William Oliver Watkins*, and Reid Watson with Costume Design by Jevyn Nelms, Lighting Design by Nicholas Grevera, and Fight Choreography by Leah Schwartz*. *Appears Courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

sadie river's drag ball on the lawn

Written by Basil Kreimendahl, Co-Directed by nicHi douglas & Will Davis

Presented by Rattlestick Theater

October 23-25

Sadie River's follows a drag family training in "realness" on the wrong side of the floodwall in Butchertown, KY, under the guidance of their fabulous House Mother, Sadie River. Through a series of lessons, Sadie prepares the family for the ultimate test of realness: to pass as the upper-crust at the social event of the season - the Kentucky Derby. But when a new recruit joins the House of River and swiftly rises to become Sadie's favorite, each member of the family must consider their individual relationship to realness beyond Sadie's vision. With a cast of four, the play juxtaposes two worlds - the hyper-realistic world of Sadie's front porch and the expressionistic realm of her imagined drag ball - to explore the intersections of hope, family, class, and performance

Starring Erin Markey, Esco Jouléy, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, and Preston Martin with Costume Design by Mel Ng, Stage Manager Kiara Brown and Assistant Stage Manager Angela Lopes.

The Horses at the Window

Written by Matei Vi?niec, Directed by Svetlana Kifa

Presented by TRACT Theater

October 29-November 2

The Horses At The Window is a striking play by acclaimed French author Matei Vi?niec - the literary heir to Ionesco and Beckett. A story of love and war, men and women, survival and hope. What has happened to them? What awaits them? Can we endure in this world, and how do we move forward? Come and witness the answers unfold on stage. This is tragifarce at its most powerful - where laughter breaks through tears, and hope emerges from ruins. A genre where the comic and the tragic are forever entwined.

Featuring Elena Uspenskaya, Svetlana Kifa, Lana Shipitsina, Olya Mikhailova, Grigory Korostyshevsky, Arnold Shvetsov, Andrey Kuznetsov, Vadim Kroll, and Badimir Ananev.

Gotham Storytelling Festival

Presented by FRIGID New York

November 3-16

Now in its 14th year, the Gotham Storytelling Festival brings together a variety of storytellers with a variety of storytelling styles to do what they do best. Whether you're looking to escape into someone else's story, revisit a familiar tale, cry a little or just laugh out loud because It's always the best medicine, Gotham has something for you. Join legendary hitters and new friends for an event that's sure to alleviate some of the year's aches, or at least help to distract, transform, transport or give you some sense of hope, if only for just an hour.

Future Came and Went -- An Epilogue after Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters

Written & Directed by Vivienne Chen

Presented by Asian Artists And Activities Hub

November 21 - 23

Moscow, 1910. The Prozorov sisters have finally arrived in the city of their dreams - only to realize the future may have passed them by. Love may be forged. Revolution corrupts idealism. Sisterhood becomes both salvation and imprisonment. This is a haunting, darkly comic meditation on how we survive the future when it fails to deliver. What happens after hope leaves, but life goes on?

Featuring Maelee Woodworth as Olga, Vivienne Chen as Masha, and Angel Tang as Irina.

BLACKOUT COCKTAILS

Presented by Thirdwing

Written Arif Silverman, Directed by Cassia Thompson

Starring Breanna Cosette, Cian Genaro & Danielle Cohn

November 25 - December 2