Wally Cardona And Molly Lieber Reimagine David Gordon & Valda Setterfield’s TIMES FOUR At New York Live Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York Live Arts and Pick Up Performance Co. will co-present the world premiere of TIMES FOUR / David Gordon: 1975/2025, Wally Cardona and Molly Lieber’s reconceiving of David Gordon and Valda Setterfield’s rarely seen 1975 duet Times Four.

The engagement will be staged at Pick Up Performance Co.’s original loft studio at 541 Broadway, where the work first premiered 50 years ago. Performances take place October 22–25, October 29–30, and November 1 at 7 p.m.

Created for Gordon and Setterfield and not performed in full since the 1970s, the duet is being excavated and reconstructed by Cardona and Lieber from archival rehearsal video, Setterfield’s handwritten notes, and fragments with no written or recorded record. Tickets start at $30, with limited Pay-What-You-Wish options available, and can be purchased at NewYorkLiveArts.org or by calling 212-924-0077.

“David and I had gotten as far as me beginning to learn the material from a video and him asking me who I’d like to perform it with. My answer: Molly Lieber. Now, three years later, Molly and I are in the studio preserving and building on the 1975 fragments, imagining a Times Four for 2025,” said Cardona.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Wally Cardona is a Bessie Award winner and Guggenheim Fellow whose work has been presented internationally. His collaborations span Ralph Lemon, David Gordon, Deborah Hay, and Matthew Barney.

Molly Lieber received a 2016 Bessie Award for Outstanding Performer and has appeared in works by luciana achugar, Maria Hassabi, and others. Her collaborations with Eleanor Smith have been recognized by The New York Times and the New York Public Library.

David Gordon (1936–2022) was a founding figure of Judson Dance Theater and the Grand Union. He pioneered the use of text in dance and created works for leading U.S. and international institutions.

ABOUT THE PRESENTERS

Pick Up Performance Co. was founded in 1978 by David Gordon and continues under the artistic leadership of Ain Gordon, developing and producing new performance works nationwide.

New York Live Arts, led by Bill T. Jones, is a hub for contemporary performance and home to the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company.