Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: CBS Mornings Features Mara Jill Herman With The Queens Theatre Senior Ensemble

In a community room in Astoria, seniors perform songs and scenes they created themselves in a 10-week program.

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  
Video: CBS Mornings Features Mara Jill Herman With The Queens Theatre Senior Ensemble

Theater artists and senior citizens were among the hardest hit groups during the pandemic. But one program is bringing the groups together to help each other bounce back.

In a community room in Astoria, seniors perform songs and scenes they created themselves in a 10-week program led by Teaching Artist and Residency Director, Mara Jill Herman. Herman teaches The Actor's Toolbox made up of the Body, Voice, and Imagination.

CBS Mornings amplified the story of the aging experience seen here in this news segment:

"The pandemic presented a lot of challenges for people in many fields, particularly ours, since the medium is live so there was a moment to pause and reflect and then once we figured out as a culture how to do it safely, we got back together and came up with this residency," says Herman.

Herman collaborated with Music Director Brian Feinstein, Queens Theatre, and the staff at HANAC to direct a senior population in Storytelling and Devised Theatrical programming. Since 2014, Queens Theatre Education (QTEd) has partnered with several senior centers in Queens Communities to bring theater arts to the center's guests. The course provides an opportunity for seniors to enhance their mental acuity, engage in physical activity, and form new and lasting bonds with ensemble members.

Participants in the program include Anna Ron Borzoni, Sandra Iglesias, Sandi Leibowitz, Doris Pereyra Rosenberg, and Rosalyn Temple. The CBS Morning segment was edited by Tracy Casper Lang with footage by Paul Ignizio & Mikhail Torich. To learn more, visit marajillherman.com




More Hot Stories For You


Video: CBS Mornings Features Mara Jill Herman With The Queens Theatre Senior EnsembleVideo: CBS Mornings Features Mara Jill Herman With The Queens Theatre Senior Ensemble
August 24, 2022

Theater artists and senior citizens were among the hardest hit groups during the pandemic. But one program is bringing the groups together to help each other bounce back. See video of the segment.
Out Of The Box Theatrics & Weathervane Theatre to Present Staged Readings of Three New Plays This FallOut Of The Box Theatrics & Weathervane Theatre to Present Staged Readings of Three New Plays This Fall
August 24, 2022

This fall, Out of the Box Theatrics (2022 Drama Desk nominee for Baby) and Jennifer Campos Productions in association with Weathervane Theatre will present staged readings of three new plays by three exciting new emerging playwrights. Each reading will be available to watch live or streaming.
2022 New York Euripides Summer Festival Will Present Productions of ION and ORESTES2022 New York Euripides Summer Festival Will Present Productions of ION and ORESTES
August 24, 2022

Viral concerns during pre-production mandated another remote rendering of this year's New York Euripides Summer Festival productions of Ion and Orestes. Governed by Apollo and his instrumental function in both plays, Ion and Orestes are presented in the same double bill.
The Resident Acting Company Announces Fall 2022 Benefit Series at The PlayersThe Resident Acting Company Announces Fall 2022 Benefit Series at The Players
August 24, 2022

The Resident Acting Company, formed four years ago by the actors of the Pearl Theater Company, recently announced their fall lineup for 2022. 
THE SLOWEST WAVE Comes to Triskelion's Muriel Schulman Theater in OctoberTHE SLOWEST WAVE Comes to Triskelion's Muriel Schulman Theater in October
August 24, 2022

Triskelion Arts, in collaboration with Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute, presents the World Premiere of The Slowest Wave, a pioneering project combining butoh and neuroscience, on Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 8pm at Triskelion's Muriel Schulman Theater.