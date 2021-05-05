Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: PHANTOM's Eric Anthony López Sings 'Music of the Night'

In 2018, Lopez made theatrical history as the youngest actor ever cast to portray role of "Ubaldo Piangi".

May. 5, 2021  

Eric Anthony Lopez (Andrew Lloyd Webber's The The Phantom of The Opera) has released a stirring rendition of "The Music of The Night".

Watch below!

In 2018, Lopez made theatrical history as the youngest actor ever cast to portray role of "Ubaldo Piangi", the musicals leading opera tenor in the history of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera worldwide franchise.

He covers the leading tenor role on The World Tour, with his regular role of Passarino 8x a week. Credits include Tony in The 2018 Chicago Revival of Terrence McNally's Master Class, TONY Award Winning Broadway Inspirational Voices., Directed by TONY Nominee Michael McElroy, Bizet's Carmen in London, Let The Sun Shine at Sydney Opera House. In 2021, Lopez announced a partnership with BroadwayPopFunkos & BroadwayPlus & will star in a New Show on Hulu in Fall 2021.


