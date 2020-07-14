Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Juilliard Evening Division Presents Quarantine Medley

Due to COVID-19, the Juilliard Evening Division Voice Class transitioned to remote learning partway through their semester and they soon embraced Zoom lessons. As they didn't get a traditional recital this year, they wanted to do something special to remember this time and stay connected.

They created a song medley with songs that inspire them and highlight their class' musical diversity.

Watch the virtual performance below!

Their custom medley includes:

"Sleep" Eric Whitacre
"So in Love" Cole Porter
"Meadowlark" Stephen Schwartz
"Amagi Goe" Osamu Yoshioka, Tetsuya Gen
"Under the Sea" Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Glenn Slater

Executive Producers: Lynn O'Hearn Wagner and Krissy Garber

Music Arrangements, Piano, Producing/Mixing, Video Editing: Nick Petrillo

Featuring: Rika Yu, Dami Rosanwo, Lynn O'Hearn Wagner, Ragini Bhaumik, Krissy Garber, Lisa Bondi, Masakazu Ando, Yulin Long


